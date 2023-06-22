Azerbaijani continue attacks on Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province

An Artsakh soldier was injured on Thursday when Azerbaijani forces opened fire at the line-of-contact in Artsakh’s Martakert region.

At around 1 p.m. local time Thursday, Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire in Artsakh and fired at Artsakh military positions, injuring serviceman Mher K. Hakobyan, the Artsakh defense ministry said, adding that the Azerbaijani forces used small firearms.

The Russian peacekeeping command in Artsakh was informed about the latest ceasefire violation.

Later on Thursday, at 5:40 p.m. local time, Azerbaijani forces opened fire, using various caliber firearms, on Armenian military positions located in the Kakhakn village in the Gegharkunik Province.

Since last week, Azerbaijani forces have been firing on a steel smelting factory under construction in the Yeraskh village in Armenia’s Ararat Province, some 40 miles away from Yerevan. The site is a U.S. affiliated venture. Last week, when the targeted attacks on the facility began, two Indian nationals were injured.