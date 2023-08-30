The office of Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian announced that the official unveiling of street signal designating “Artsakh Square” will take place on Thursday at 1:30 p.m., encouraging the public to attend the ceremony.

The L.A. City Council approved the designation of “Artsakh Square” at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Granville Avenue, in front of the building housing the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles.

Azerbaijan’s illegal nine-month blockade of Artsakh prompted Krekorian and the City Council to take this step and designate that area “Artsakh Square.”

“President Aliyev of Azerbaijan has clearly expressed his intention of expelling the indigenous Armenian population of Artsakh and eradicating every trace of their thousand-year history. The UN Office of Humanitarian Affairs has verified that the International Red Cross cannot reach the people of Artsakh. The Former Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, has clearly stated that genocide is taking place in Artsakh,” Krekorian’s office said in a press statement announcing the unveiling.

Last week, during a press conference organized by the Pan-Armenian Council of Western U.S., Krekorian was vocal about Azerbaijan’s criminal policy of eradicating the Armenians of Artsakh.

Krekorian explained that his and Mayor Karen Bass’ joint efforts to reach President Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have been fallen on deaf ears.

Calling President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan “the butcher of Baku,” and those ensconced in the consulate as his “propagandists,” Krekorian deplored the Biden Administration’s ignoring of the dire situation in Artsakh.

The unveiling will take place tomorrow, Thursday, at 1:30 p.m. at the designated site at 11766 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles.