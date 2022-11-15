Soon after the French Senate voted to allow sanctions against Azerbaijan, the Artsakh Foreign ministry welcomed the vote and expressed its gratitude to the French lawmakers who advanced the effort.

“The adoption of such a substantive resolution is an important step in political, legal and moral terms, since Azerbaijan’s expansionist and belligerent policy is a serious challenge and threat not only to the Armenian people and Armenian statehood, but also to regional stability and the entire civilized world,” said a statement by the Artsakh Foreign Ministry.

“We express our gratitude to our friends in France for displaying an unambiguous and principled stance,” the statement added.