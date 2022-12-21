Artsakh’s foreign ministry on Wednesday welcomed an extended discussion of the now 10-day Azerbaijani blockade of the Lachin Corridor by the United Nations Security Council, whose members on Tuesday overwhelmingly called on Baku to immediately take necessary steps to end the road closure.

“The fact that the key body of such an influential international organization convened an emergency meeting on this issue demonstrates the serious concern by the international community regarding the ongoing situation and Azerbaijan’s policy,” Artsakh’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The international community’s critical position toward this country’s [Azerbaijan’s] policies was expressed in the statements of representatives of the UN Security Council member states,” the Foreign Ministry added.

“The people of Artsakh are facing a humanitarian crisis, which cannot and should not be ignored. We hope that the international community will also take practical steps to lift the blockade of Artsakh,” the foreign ministry said.

“Imposing appropriate sanctions on Azerbaijan is the only way to stabilize the situation and create conditions for lasting peace in the region,” official Stepanakert emphasized.

These sentiments were echoed by Artak Beglaryan, the adviser to Artsakh’s state minister. Beglaryan, who is stranded in Yerevan due to the 10-day blockade of the Lachin Corridor, has been staging a sit-in at the UN headquarters in Yerevan.

Beglaryan said that Azerbaijan will not heed any calls until it is “pushed to a corner and the cost of its actions—or inactions—are not raised.”

“That cost can be in financial, political or stem from military-political calculations,” said Beglaryan. “Sanctions can be imposed personally against Ilham Aliyev or those close to him, but a price must be paid. There is no other alternative.”

Beglaryan, speaking to reporters at the UN representation in Yerevan on Wednesday called on the international community to raise the stakes, echoing the Artsakh foreign ministry’s calls for sanctions against Baku.

He said that Armenia had large role to play in advancing these issues within the international community, saying that Yerevan and Stepanakert must target Azerbaijan’s practical interests instead of attempting to diminish what he called Baku’s moral victories.

Beglaryan, the one time Artsakh state minister and human rights defender, also commented on statements made Russia during the UN Security Council session on Tuesday. Moscow’s representative did not directly hold Azerbaijan responsible for the blockade, despite the fact that its peacekeeping troops reportedly have been engaged in negotiation to end the impasse.

Anna Evtigneeva, Russia’s Deputy Representative to the UN, instead told the panel that Moscow was confident that the blockade would end, calling on both Baku and Yerevan to adhere to agreements reached with Russia’s mediation to address relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Beglaryan lamented to reporters that Russia’s statement at the Security Council “did not unequivocally reflect the actual situation around Lachin Corridor.”

“It was not the desired statement, to say the least,” said Beglaryan.

“Given my status, I am exercising restraint over certain assessments, but the fact that Russia’s statement was not reflecting the reality is definitely the case. I can only assume the reasons. Perhaps they took into consideration various interests, interrelations, possible risks, but they are the ones who should comment about why they made such a statement,” Beglaryan said in response to a request for comment on Moscow’s posturing.

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Wednesday said that the Security Council’s “discussion clearly indicates the strong and unequivocal international consensus on immediate and unconditional opening of Lachin Corridor blocked by Azerbaijan.”

“Safe and secure connection between Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh must be restored,” he added in tweet, expressing Yerevan’s appreciation of the “fair and principled stance of UN Security Council members.”