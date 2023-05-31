BY MADELEINE MEZAGOPIAN

Armenians celebrated their independence on September 21, 2022 while being well aware of the existential threats and expansionist agenda brought forth by Turkey, who continues to demolish Armenian heritage sites in occupied Western Armenia in an effort to uproot historical links between the land and the indigenous Armenians who belong to it.

Within one week of this celebration, the looming threat became a reality. On September 27, Turkey, taking full advantage of its own expansionist policies in the region, targeting both European and Arab states, and unleashing mercenaries — all while the U.S. was preoccupied with controversial elections — hand in hand with Azerbaijan, declared war and attacked Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

Armenians, with great agony, on September 21 remembered the end of the First Republic of Armenia during September to November 1920, when the Red Soviet Army invaded the Republic and Sovietized it. On October 13, 1921, the treaty of Kars was signed between Turkey and the three Transcaucasia Republics, including Soviet Armenia which reaffirmed the treaty of Moscow between Turkey and Soviet Russia. Ani and Mount Ararat, among other Armenian territories, were ceded to Turkey, followed by Stalin granting Nakhchivan and Artsakh to Azerbaijan on July 7, 1923.

Within less than two months of this painful remembrance, the pain was further augmented with the Kars treaty getting supplemented with, if not replaced by, yet another unjust treaty signed on November 9, 2022 between the same three parties and Turkey, Azerbaijan’s ally, if not its patron, in the shadow.

Following centuries of being a battle field between former and emerging powers — whether, Russian, Ottoman, Persian and British — and with 90.8 percent of its population being Armenian, with a history and culture that is centuries old, the modern history of Artsakh changed when the First Armenian Assembly of Artsakh emerged. In July 1918, the region declared independence and created a National Council and government.

In April 1920, the Ninth Artsakh Assembly declared a union with Armenia. In 1923, with the Sovietization of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Artsakh was given to Azerbaijan with broad regional autonomy that included Armenian villages, while excluding Azerbaijani villages. In 1991 and in the aftermath of the collapse and the dismantling of the Soviet Union, a referendum took place in Artsakh resulting in its independence and the birth of the Republic of Artsakh. However, the question of Artsakh resurfaced, involving several confrontations between the Armenian populated Artsakh and Azerbaijan, with the sole aim of Artsakh preserving its independence and its centuries old Armenian identity.

After several decades of Artsakh struggling to be the owner of its own destiny, past and current enemies united to take away Artsakh’s sovereignty through ethnic and cultural cleansing, which violates all forms of human rights embedded in international law.

Azerbaijan, with the help of its Turkish ally, is well complementing and serving Turkey’s expansionist policies which threaten the Caucuses with policies that will have global, lethal repercussions. Yes, lethal repercussions, given the globally spread Armenian diaspora, as well as Armenians living in Armenia and in Artsakh remain the target of Turkish aggression, as is evident with the recent developments in the streets of European and U.S. states and the unleashing of terrorists on Armenian territories.

This said, several queries remain to be answered.

Can Armenians, the owners of the peaceful Velvet Revolution, the owners of a centuries old civilization that enriched other civilizations, enter into peacemaking negotiations with representatives of countries like Azerbaijan and Turkey, countries devoid of any culture of peace, representatives who oppress and persecute their own people?

Is the so-called ceasefire/peace agreement signed on November 9 valid with the absence of U.S. and France, the two members of OSCE’s Minsk Group?

Can Armenians trust Russia, whose ancestors once amputated a united Armenia and gave Artsakh to Azerbaijan, to act as an honest peace broker?

Why did Russia not accelerate the ceasefire negotiations at an earlier stage when atrocities were committed, civilians and cultural sites and maternity hospitals were indiscriminately targeted, especially with Turkey opposing earlier ceasefires and pushing Azerbaijan to violate previous ceasefire agreements and continue with its aggression?

Can an insider like Russia act as a neutral peacekeeping force without prioritizing its own interests and undermining the rights of the Armenian side as the articles of the current ceasefire/peace agreement already indicate?

Is the agreement of November 9 legitimate with the Republic of Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signing it on behalf of Artsakh, which is not legally united with the Republic of Armenia?

Did Niko Pashinyan willingly and voluntarily surrender Armenian territories to Azerbaijan and compromise the sovereignty and the dignity of the Republic of Armenia and of the Republic of Artsakh through responding to Russia’s wishes, if not orders?

Did Nikol Pashinyan betray the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Artsakh, and all Armenians?

On September 29, Erdogan called on Armenians to stand against their leadership amid clashes with Azerbaijan, a futile attempt to conquer and divide. Does the latest so-called ceasefire/peace agreement, which caused anger and anti-Pashinyan protests in both Armenia and the diaspora, is designed to materialize Erdogan’s wish of dividing and conquering the Armenian nation?

Last but not least, why did governments and people worldwide remain completely silent and indifferent to the ongoing aggression and accompanied atrocities brought on by Turkey, Azerbaijan, and their paid mercenaries who target Armenian civilians and non-military institutions, including hospitals and churches, torturing Armenian soldiers in Azeri prisons, and uprooting centuries old Armenian heritage with the aim of ethnically cleansing the territories of Artsakh of its indigenous Armenian population, thus repeating their past, not forgotten, indifference during the Armenian genocide of 1915?

Today, Armenians remember all those who betrayed them and their legitimate rights in their historical lands.

Today, Armenians witness anew the betrayal of all the current global key actors and the so-called advocates of human rights, truth, and justice.

Today, it is a day of mourning for all Armenians in Armenia, in Artsakh, and in Diaspora.

Today, another tragic genocidal chapter in Artsakh’s existential struggle is unfolding.

Today, truth and justice have once again been lost.

Madeleine Mezagopian is a scholar and an academician based in Amman, Jordan.