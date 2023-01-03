The new year began with Artsakh residents living under the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade, which entered its fourth week, with officials warning of dire consequences for the population if the road closure is not halted.

Artsakh’s Acting Foreign Minister David Babayan told Azatutyun.am on Tuesday that if the road does not open the entire population might die of hunger.

“This is nothing but a challenge to the entire civilized world, because an entire population is dying of huger,” Babayan said. “In other countries people are dancing and children have expectations from Santa Claus. Our children have no bread to eat. They are hungry.”

While appreciating calls by international community to halt the blockade for humanitarian purposes, Babayan said it is that international bodies punish Azerbaijan, adding that Armenia’s authorities must take steps in this direction.

He said these measures are imperative to end the humanitarian crisis and to prevent genocide.

Babayan also called on international organizations, among them the Red Cross and the United Nations, to make announcements in conjunction to providing humanitarian assistance. Or else, he said, people are going to die of hunger.

While he thanked the Artsakh people’s gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross and other organizations that have transported much needed supplies to Artsakh, but he asked whether ending and preventing disaster should not be a priority for these bodies.

He said currently there are shortages of food, medicine and gas, and 30,000 children are trying to survive under these conditions.Products will be distributed to stores from state reserves to meet the basic needs of the population in Artsakh under blockade

Artsakh’s State Minister Ruben Vardanyan, who is leading the emergency response to the blockade, said that the government will dip into its food reserves to ensure the flow of supplies. He warned, however, that those supplies would be rationed so every resident has an opportunity to have access.

Vardanyan also said that he has encouraged members of the emergency task force to hold one-on-one meetings with residents in order to keep people abreast of developments.

An Armenpress reporter toured stores and pharmacies in Stepanakert on Tuesday and reported that foot shortages are more pronounced.

Especially there are no eggs, sugar, grains, dairy products, cooking oil and tobacco products in Stepanakert stores.

Local poultry farms are selling limited quantity of eggs at their facilities and are attempting to ensure that as many people as possible can get their hands on this basic staple, reported Armenpress, which added that certain larger stores still have limited quantities of meat and other food products.

Employees of two pharmacies in Stepanakert told Armenpress that a delivery of medicine and other medical supplies by the ICRC last week is allowing the stores to meet demands temporarily. There are also limited quantities of baby formula, but both pharmacies have run out of diapers.

“People are not in the mood to celebrate New Year, but there is no panic either. We understand the situation and are coping,” Hamlet Apresyan the head of Artsakh’s Askeran region told News.am on Tuesday.

“Essential goods have run out in virtually all stores. Only candy, drinks, juices, and some household products are left,” said Apresyan.

He said the situation is more tolerable in villages, since residents there have small farms and livestock, as well as preserves. Those living in Askeran and cities face a more dire shortage of food.

Apresyan said there is no shortage of bread as bakeries continue to operate and are using stored flour. Most people, he said have switched to using natural gas as fuel, with public transportation operating on an abridged scheduled.