While Azerbaijan blamed Armenia for the deadly attack on the Armenian border on Tuesday, Russia on Wednesday claimed that its forces took measures to de-escalate the situation after Azerbaijani forces attacked Armenian military positions in the Tegh region of the Syunik Province that killed four soldiers and injured six others.

Speaking to the OSCE Chairman in Office who is visiting Baku, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhum Bayraov blamed Armenian forces for continuing to fortify their bases, which prompted the attack. He also warned Armenia, saying that if it did not stop its provocations, Azerbaijan would not hesitate to retaliate.

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Wednesday called the deadly attack in Tegh an “armed incident,” adding that the best way to avoid such tensions was for the sides to adhere to the provisions of the agreements made by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia.

“The representatives of the Russian Armed Forces and the Border Guards of the Federal Security Service in the area immediately contacted those in charge in Armenia and Azerbaijan and took measures to de-escalate the tension,” Zakharova told reporters.

“What happened once again confirms the need for mutual restraint by Baku and Yerevan and unconditional adherence to the trilateral agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia,” she added.

Zakharova also announced that both Yerevan and Baku had agreed to participate in talks hosted by Moscow to continue talks on a peace treaty. She said that details of such talks will be announced when finalized.