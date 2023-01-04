Russia’s Defense Ministry said that the command of its peacekeeping contingent was continuing negotiations with Azerbaijan to “restore traffic on the Stepanakert-Goris road,” as Artsakh authorities reassured concerned residents over the shortages and the humanitarian crisis that has resulted from the now 24-day blockade.

The Russian Defense Ministry has issued similarly-worded announcements since the Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh began on December 12, claiming that its peacekeeping contingent “continues to perform its tasks” that reportedly include round the clock monitoring of 30 posts to ensure that the “ceasefire is being maintained.”

The current blockade of the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia, is in direct violation of the November 9, 2020 agreement, both Armenian and Artsakh authorities have pointed out in the past three weeks since the road closure began.

On Wedenday, the International Committee of the Red Cross mediated the transfer of another two patients from Artsakh to Armenia, Artsakh’s health ministry said, explaining that one patient has a brain tumor and the other suffers from ocular melanoma, or eye cancer.

Artsakh government officials and lawmakers began to hold meetings with residents of the regions in order to present information about the situation, get acquainted with the urgent problems on the ground and answer the public’s questions.

Artur Harutyunyan and Davit Melkumyan the heads of the parliament’s “Free Motherland” and “Artsakh’s Democratic Party” factions were joined Wednesday by Grigory Martirosyan, an adviser to Artsakh’s State Minister and a member of the operative staff, met with the public in number of cities and villages in the Martakert region, Armenpress reported.

Harutyunyan explained that the meetings had the dual objective of conveying official information and instructions to the public, as well as garnering first-hand information about the difficulties facing each community as a result of the blockade.

The Artsakh residents participating in the meetings raised questions about security, providing fuel for transporting patients, and negotiations to lift the blockade.

The people were informed that the Artsakh government has a stockpile of some essential food, which will be sufficient for a long time if the blockade continues.

“Years ago, a state reserve was created and are available to the public,” Martirosyan said. “The supply of gasoline and diesel fuel is limited. When the operative headquarters was created, first of all, its existing supply was inventoried and controls were established, according to which they are used for activities of special emergency and rescue services.”

The government officials warned that Azerbaijan was attempting to sow fear in Artsakh residents through its propaganda and scoffed at public criticism of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

“The Russian Federation, through peacekeepers stationed in Artsakh, is the only entity reducing the chances of a large-scale war at the moment,” Harutyunyan emphasized.