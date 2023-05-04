After four days of talks in Washington, the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan registered progress and were able to come to a mutual understanding on some of the elements of a so-called peace deal. However, differences remained on some key issues.

This conclusion was announced on Thursday by Armenia’s foreign ministry, which also added that foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov agreed to continue discussions around what is being called an “Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations.”

The talks kicked off on Monday when Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who initiated the summit, met with the two foreign ministers after holding discussions with them separately.

Official announcements from Yerevan signaled that Mirzoyan emphasized that the ongoing Artsakh blockade, as well as the establishment of a checkpoint at the Lachin Corridor were severely hindering the security and well-being of the Artsakh population.

The State Department also voiced concern over the checkpoint and the blockade in general, with some high-level officials telling reporters that the U.S. had urged the sides to take into consideration the security and protection of the people of Artsakh.

Sources reported that on Thursday Blinken attended the final round of talks, which were being held in the George Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Va., a suburb of Washington.

The Armenian foreign ministry also reported that President Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan also attended a session of the talks on Wednesday.

“Good to host Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov together at the White House today. We welcome the progress Armenia & Azerbaijan have made in talks & encourage continued dialogue. A sustainable & just agreement will be key to unlocking opportunities for both countries & the region,” Sullivan tweeted after his meeting.

“The Ministers shared their views on the current situation and stated their positions on existing issues related to normalization of relations,” said an Armenian foreign ministry statement issued on Thursday.

“The Ministers and their teams advanced mutual understanding on some articles of the draft bilateral Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations, meanwhile acknowledging that the positions on some key issues remain divergent,” the statement added.

“Both Ministers expressed their appreciation to the US side for hosting negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The parties agreed to continue the discussions,” the foreign ministry said.

This is a developing story.