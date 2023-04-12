The ongoing sparring between Yerevan and Moscow over the deployment of a CSTO mission continued on Wednesday as Russia called on Armenia to explain its pledge to participate in future NATO drills.

The Russian foreign ministry on Wednesday that the Collective Security Treaty Organization is ready to deploy a mission to Armenia and is waiting for Yerevan green light.

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that Russia is “satisfied” that Armenia continues to be interested in a CSTO mission, adding that “as soon as Yerevan is ready, we can return to the substantive issues” on the deployment of such a mission.

At the same briefing, Zakharova announced that Russia has requested an official explanation from Armenia regarding its participation in what it called “anti-Russian” NATO exercises, after the Pentagon listed Armenia among 26 mostly NATO member-states that would be participating in the United States-led Defender 23 military drills.

Armenia’s Defense Ministry announced last week that it will not take part in the Defender 23 drills, but signaled that it would participate in other planned U.S.-planned military exercises. The Pentagon later blamed a clerical error for including Armenia on the list.

“The United States and its allies are trying to discredit regional countries’ cooperation with our country and draw them into various formats of cooperation that have an obviously anti-Russian and at times Russophobe character,” said Zakharova. “Such actions by NATO lead to the destabilization of the situation in various regions, growth of their conflict potential and creation of new division lines.”

Earlier this year the Armenian government canceled CSTO military exercises that were scheduled to be held Armenia, prompting Russia to say that Yerevan’s decision did not “help to enhance regional security.”

At the time Yerevan cited the ongoing Lachin Corridor blockade as the reason for canceling the CSTO drills, however, the government on several occasions had made its displeasure with CSTO member-states abundantly clear, saying that they had failed, or refused to, acknowledge Azerbaijan as an aggressor when it invaded Armenia in September 2022.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday said that his government’s position on the CSTO was “clear, legitimate and justified.”

He also attempted to hit back at his detractors who are blaming his government for deteriorating relations between Armenia and Russia. Pashinyan went on to blame Moscow for signing a multi-billion dollar arms deal with Azerbaijan in 2011, while saying it limited arms supplied to Armenia.

“I want to remind you that during the previous government, Russia signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal with Azerbaijan for the first time,” Pashinyan told lawmakers on Wednesday.

He also claimed that Yerevan’s relations with Moscow were on the downturn because of the former regime’s actions that prompted Russia to sign the arms deal with Azerbaijan, while “at the same time limiting arms supplied to Armenia.”

Pashinyan revealed that he learned about the so-called prior rift from a letter, marked “top secret,” written by then President Serzh Sarkisian in 2016.