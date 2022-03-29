Chake Ajemian

We are saddened to report that our decades-long colleague Chake Ajemian passed away on Saturday.

Chake worked as one of our advertising salespeople for over 35 years. She joined Asbarez in 1986, then later Horizon Armenian Television, where she used her social skills, and her dedication, to bridge our newspaper with community-based businesses and encourage community members to support our 114-year-old institution.

Born in Beirut in 1948, Chake received her primary education at the Aksor Kassardjian Armenian School in Beirut’s Nor Sis area. She then attended and graduated from the Christian Teaching Institute, after which she work as an administrator in various companies.

She relocated to Los Angeles in 1979 and worked at UCLA as an office worker, before joining Asbarez in 1986.

Her passion for helping and supporting Armenia and Armenian community was engrained in her by her late mother, Sirarpi Adjemian, whose example she followed by joining the Armenian Relief Society Aragadz chapter (known then as the Lebanese-Armenian Relief Cross). In 1980, she joined the ARS “Mayr” chapter in Los Angeles, where she served as a dedicated member until her passing.

Her dedication to the ARS and its mission led her to contribute her time and energy toward a multitude of activities and projects, including the successful annual ARS Festival.

She was an ardent supporter of the Hamazkayin Ani Dance Ensemble and would volunteer her time, often traveling with the troupe on their away performances. She was also a member of the Homenetmen.

It is difficult to imagine Asbarez without Chake. She will be remembered for her energetic drive, her kind heart and her heartfelt smile. She would always say that she lived in service of her homeland and Nation.

We offer our condolences to her family.