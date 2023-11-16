Noubar Demirdjian

Asbarez is saddened to report the passing of long-time contributor and reporter Noubar Demirdjian, who died on November 15 in San Francisco.

For decades, Demirdjian’s writings shined a light on many crucial issues, especially with a focus on unique Armenian Genocide survival stories. He also reported on community events that became the conduit for the growth and advanced of the Armenian-American community in the San Francisco-Bay area.

A staunch member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, Demridjian played a crucial role in development of the Armenian community in the Western United States and specifically the Bay Area.

Asbarez will have more about the storied life and contribution of Noubar Demirdjian.

The Asbarez editorial department, management and staff offer their heartfelt condolences to the Demirdjian family and the greater Western U.S. and San Francisco Bay communities.