Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis (left) and Asbarez reporter Nane Avagyan during an event held on Mar. 8 marking international women’s day

Asbarez’s long-time correspondent and reporter Nane Avagyan was among 11 women honored by Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis during an event on March 8 to mark international women’s day and kick off women’s history month.

“I stand on the shoulders of visionary women who have achieved phenomenal success in creating infinite change,” said Solis, explaining that to be her motivation for hosting the event, which took place at the YWCA San Gabriel Valley in Covina.

The Mistress of Ceremonies for the event was Belen de Leon, a meteorologist at NBC4 Los Angeles. California’s First Partner, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of Governor Gavin Newsom, gave a moving and inspiring keynote address.

The women who were honored were chosen for their “resilient leadership” in the First Supervisoral District, which now includes Hollywood, where Asbarez Newspaper is headquartered.

When introducing Avagyan, Solis touted her decades of service in covering the critical issues impacting the Armenian community, through which she informs and educates readers and viewers.

Solis called Asbarez a “most venerable” publication, pointing out that it is the country’s oldest, largest and only Armenian daily bi-lingual publication, which this year is celebrating its 115th anniversary.

Supervisor Hilda Solis with the 11 women she recognized during women’s history month

“The acknowledgment and encouragement from Supervisor Solis inspire me to continue forging ahead with renewed determination, fostering connections between the Armenian community, local authorities, and various ethnic groups within LA County. These connections are essential for promoting dialogue and enhancing the strength of both LA County and the state of California,” said Avagyan upon being honored.

“We are so very proud of Nane for receiving this honor. Her insightful coverage of important issues impacting our community and nation have become an important part of Asbarez’s ongoing service to the community,” said Asbarez’s Executive Editor Ara Khachatourian, who attended the event.

“I would also like to thank Supervisor Solis for her leadership and for recognizing Nane and Asbarez,” Khachatourian added.

Avagyan moved to the United States from Armenia, where she built a distinguished career as an international journalist and passionate advocate for women’s rights and democratic advancement. Since 2010, Avagyan has been a correspondent at Asbarez Newspaper.

Over the years, Avagyan has diligently covered the Armenian community’s affairs and the broader national, state, and regional developments, bridging the gap between the community and governmental initiatives through insightful articles, translations, and interviews.

Her impact extends beyond print journalism. She hosts her own television program “Asbarez” on the newspaper’s affiliated broadcast network. Horizon Television. In that capacity she has engaged with federal, state, countywide and local officials in an effort to build stronger ties between the community and elected officials.

While pursuing her career as a journalist, Avagyan acknowledges her capacity to empower the Armenian community and leverage Armenian Americans’ potential for the progress of both the state and the country. She has actively participated in numerous public endeavors, working with the Armenian National Committee of America, cultural and social organizations, and charitable groups to empower the community through voluntary contributions.

Also being honored at the event were Belinda Faustinos, Bo Sivamunsakul, Captain Melissa A. Hammond, Charlene Dimas-Peinado, Corinne Sanchez, Debra Ward, Gabriela Eddy, Juliana Serrano, Marblel Valdez and Reyna del Haro.