SACRAMENTO—Assemblymember Chris Holden on Thursday introduced a resolution condemning Azerbaijan’s blockade of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and calling for the Biden Administration to take tangible action to hold the Azerbajani government accountable for its flagrant violations of international human rights.



The resolution, known as AJR 1, urges the Administration to ensure emergency humanitarian assistance is made available to the Armenians of Artsakh. Azerbaijan has cut off power to Artsakh during the blockade that began on December 12, 2022. Over 120,000 people, including women, children, elderly, disabled among others are left fifty-three days without heat in the freezing winter.



“California is home to a large diaspora of Armenian Americans, many whose family and friends are being impacted by the continued blockade,” said Assemblymember Chris Holden. “I may not be Armenian but my heart aches alongside the Armenian diaspora community as their homeland continues to be under attack by Azerbaijani forces.”

Last month, Holden joined his colleagues in the California Armenian Legislative Caucus in a letter to the Biden administration, urging for the Administration to make every effort to open the Lachin Corridor, the only route linking Arstakh and Armenia.