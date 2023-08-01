PASADENA – Assemblymember Chris Holden this week announced a huge budget victory which will impact two Armenian Youth Federation Camps that have been active in the 41st District since 1977.

The $2 Million will allow for the renovation of both Big Pines and Twin Valleys camp sites, creating a safer and more efficient space for the children and volunteers, while repairing residual damage from storms and natural disasters.

“I have long stood beside the Armenian community here in our district and abroad, and it is my honor to be able to assist the youth in this community. The success of our future depends on our young people having the resources, support, and representation that they need to be the best that they can be, and these camps serve as a space for mentorship and comaraderie. It will be a pleasure to see this funding aid in important renovations and to witness these camps continue to thrive,” said Assemblymember Chris Holden.

The renovation at the first camp Big Pines will include updating bathrooms and cabins, installing energy efficient doors and windows, rebuilding the fireplace, replacing septic tanks, and upgrading the kitchen to meet county building codes. The renovation at the second camp Twin Valleys will include conducting wild fire mitigation, rebuilding the lodge and kitchen, replacing three septic tanks, rehabilitating the water system, and rebuilding the bathrooms.

“We are incredibly thankful for the partnership with Assemblyman Holden, and his monumental efforts to secure this level of funding for our Camp,” said Serop Chalian, Chairman of the AYF Camp Management Board.

“Not only will this allow us to make renovations to our camps, but it also reinforces the value that our camp brings to the Armenian Community in California,” Chalian added.



“This past weekend while visiting the camps, I heard the incredible stories of how the experiences at camp have led to life-long friendships, marriages, families, and generations of attendees. I watched the kids sing the Armenian songs with pride and jubilance. That is something special. That should be preserved and I’m just glad to help,” said Holden.