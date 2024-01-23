ANCA and Armenian community leaders with Assemblymember Chris Holden in Sacramento on Jan. 22

SACRAMENTO—Assemblymember Chris Holden on Monday welcomed a delegation of Armenian leaders from California and the province of Syunik, Armenia in mark the Assembly Concurrent Resolution 105 of 2022 and Assembly Joint Resolution 1 of 2023.



“The establishment of a sister state relationship between California and Syunik, Armenia will foster educational, cultural and economic opportunities for both California and the Syunik province, a critical area for Armenia’s sovereignty as a democratic nation. We look forward to the establishment of a committee, which will accelerate this important relationship between the two states. We also salute Assemblymember Holden for his continuous and unwavering support for significant issues concerning the Armenian American community in California,” said Aida Dimejian, Armenian National Committee of America National Board Member.



ACR 105, chaptered on February 22, 2022 was a result of a two-year effort to establish a sister state relationship between California and the Province of Syunik – the southernmost province in Armenia. Syunik is home to the Armenian Stonehenge, Karahounj, which dates back to the Bronze Age, the Ughtasar Mountain petroglyphs that are 7,000 years old, as well as the 9th Century Tatev Monastery that served as a center of scholastic and spiritual activity. The most populated town in the province is its capital, Kapan with 43,000 residents. The resolution declares California’s unity with Syunik to encourage and facilitate mutually beneficial educational, economic, and cultural exchanges.



“We salute Assemblymember Holden’s leadership and commitment to the Armenian American community, and his steadfast support of the Republic of Armenia’s Syunik Province. We look forward to bold and fruitful collaborations between California and Syunik, Armenia,” said Dr. Alice Chalian Manoukian, Chair of Armenian National Committee of America, Crescenta Valley Chapter.



Last year, Holden also authored Assembly Joint Resolution 1, which passed the Legislature with unanimous support and was chaptered on July 17, 2023. The resolution called on President Biden and the State Department for the enforcement of Section 907 restrictions on military assistance to Azerbaijan, the imposition of sanctions on Azerbaijani officials complicit in the enforcement of the blockade and commissioning of war crimes. AJR 1 urged the Administration to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to the Armenians of Artsakh.



“Both resolutions reaffirm California’s solidarity with Armenia and our 1-million-strong community of California-Armenians,” said Assemblymember Chris Holden. “There is power in our solidarity and there is even more when we acknowledge the wrongs committed and urge for justice. We set precedent for the future with our action or inaction and today, we are creating long-lasting ties to thread forward a better tomorrow.”