SACRAMENTO—Assemblymember Chris Holden’s bill, Assembly Joint Resolution 1 (AJR 1), which condemns Azerbaijan’s blockade of Artsakh on Tuesday passed the Assembly Committee on Judiciary. The bill calls on the Biden Administration to recognize the independence of Artsakh and to hold Azerbaijan accountable for its actions.

“It has been over 100 days since this blockade began. During this unconscionable act, over 120,000 Armenians, including women, children, the elderly and disabled, have been cut off from essential supplies, such as food, fuel, and medicine. It is imperative that California and the Biden Administration speak with one voice that the Lachin Corridor must be opened, emergency humanitarian assistance must be provided, and Azerbaijan must face the consequences of its aggression,” said Assemblymember Holden.

AJR 1 reaffirms California’s support for the continuing efforts of Armenians of Artsakh to develop as a free and independent nation, urges the President and Congress of the United States to support the self-determination of the Armenians of Artsakh, and calls on the President of the United States and the United States Department of State to engage proactively in multilateral conflict resolution efforts to reach a lasting resolution to this conflict.

“The ANCA Western Region has worked diligently with Assemblymember Holden to garner broad-based support for AJR1 to ensure that during this time of existential threat facing the Armenian Nation, California reaffirms its long-standing unequivocal support for the self-determination and safety of the people of Artsakh. We are grateful to Assemblymember Holden for taking the lead on this issue, and we will continue to do everything we can to ensure full passage of this important resolution,” said Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region chair Nora Hovsepian.