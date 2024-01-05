At least 198 soldiers and 25 civilians, among them five children, were killed in Artsakh when Azerbaijan launched a massive offensive in September that resulted in the forced exodus of almost all of Artsakh’s Armenian population, a senior Armenian official announced.

Argishti Kyaramyan, the head of Armenia’s Investigative Committee, announced the numbers during an appearance on Armenian Public Television late on Thursday. He said that five other civilians and 15 Artsakh soldiers went missing during the September 19 attack.

Kyaramyan also said that 244 Artsakh residents, among them 76 civilians —10 of whom were children — were injured during the attack.

He explained that the findings were the preliminary results of a criminal probe launched by the Investigative Committee on the circumstances that led to and during the forced displacement of Artsakh Armenians.

The massive exodus saw tens of thousands of Artsakh residents attempting to frantically leave their homes.

Kyaramyan said that some 70 people died during the arduous journey from Artsakh to Armenia.

Armenia’s authorities have accused Azerbaijan of ethnic cleansing, a claim supported by leading international human rights advocates, who said that Azerbaijan’s 10-month blockade of Artsakh was genocide.

In October, Armenia’s Human Rights Defender, Anahit Manasyan, accused Azerbaijani troops of committing war crimes during the assault.

“There are many bodies, including of civilians, transported from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia that carry signs of torture and/or mutilation,” Manasian told reporters at the time.

In his report on Thursday, Kyaramyan said that his investigation documented 20 cases of corpse desecration by Azerbaijanis.

The numbers presented by Kyaramyan did not include an earlier announcement last month that at least 218 people had died during a fuel depot explosion near Stepanakert on September 25.

Gor Abrahamyan, a spokesperson for Armenia’s Investigative Committee, told Azatutyun.am last month that 21 other Artsakh Armenians, who may have been at the fuel depot at the time of the explosion, were unaccounted for.

The deadly explosion, which destroyed the fuel storage facility outside Stepanakert, occurred as tens of thousands of Artsakh residents were fleeing to Armenia.

Videos posted on social media showed hundreds of cars parked near the depot, waiting to fuel up and head to Armenia. Fuel had been in extremely short supply in Artsakh since Azerbaijan blocked traffic through the Lachin corridor in December 2022.