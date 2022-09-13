The United Nations Security Council will convene a special session on Wednesday to address the current military standoff at the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

The situation at the border escalated when shortly after midnight on Tuesday Azerbaijani forces launched a large-scale attack against Armenian targets in Gegharkunik, Syunik and Vayots Dzor provinces and attempted to breach Armenia’s sovereign borders. Officials estimated that 49 Armenian soldiers were killed and three civilians were injured in the attack.

According to Armenia’s Defense Ministry, the situation on the border remained tense despite a ceasefire brokered by Russia that went into effect at 9 a.m. local time on Tuesday. Azerbaijani forces continued their attempts to advance their positions within Armenia, the defense ministry said.

A source confirmed to the Russian Tass news agency that the U.N. Security Council will discuss the Armenia-Azerbaijan border issue.

Reuters reported that President Emanuel Macron of France had said that France would bring up the issue to the U.N. security body.

“President Macron is ready to support the sides in order for all issues relating to or stemming from the conflict to be resolved exclusively through negotiations,” Macron’s office said in a statement on Tuesday.

“He will continue actively supporting this together with all partners and interested parties.”

Macron was briefed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan about Azerbaijan’s latest aggression against Armenia.

According to Pashinyan’s press service, Macron viewed the further escalation of tension unacceptable and stressed the need to de-escalate the situation.

The Council of Europe on Tuesday called on Azerbaijan and Armenia to refrain from any steps that might worsen the situation in the region.

Simon Coveney, Ireland’s Foreign Minister and the Chair of the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers, was joined by Tiny Kox, the President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe made a joint statement regarding the escalation of the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“The use of military force is totally unacceptable in settling disputes between Council of Europe member states. We therefore call on Azerbaijan and Armenia to pull back from any further steps which might worsen the situation, to respect international agreements and to engage in peace talks without further delay,” said the statement.

“We urge both member states of the Council of Europe to abide by their commitments taken upon accession, notably, to settle the conflict by peaceful means. The Council of Europe is ready to support them in this effort,” they said.