GLENDALE—The Armenia Tree Project will host an evening to benefit the organization’s “Artsakh Greenhouse Project” at the Tufenkian Fine Arts Gallery in in Glendale, CA. The event will be held on April 1, at 5 p.m.

Proceeds from this benefit will directly support ATP’s work in Artsakh, focusing on the “Artsakh Greenhouse Project. Since the program’s inception in 2021, more than 51 families and academic institutions have received the proper tools, vegetable seeds, and training to grow food they can consume or sell as necessary. The social and economic rehabilitative program provides critical aid to families in the hard-hit areas of Martuni and Askeran in Artsakh following the 44-day war in 2020.

ATP has found new ways to secure more families with this opportunity, as well as providing much-needed vegetable seeds to those in need. With their partner, Greenlane NGO’s help, they plan to grow the greenhouse program to 75 families. Despite the devastation of the continued closure of the Lachin corridor, the organization remains hopeful that the Artsakh Greenhouse program will continue to grow and provide the necessary financial aid to those with the fewest resources now, when they need it the most, and into the future.

The fundraiser will feature wine tastings from Armenian wineries, tasty hors d’oeuvres, and much more set against the backdrop of the gallery’s current exhibit, “The Fabric of Memory.” ATP Executive Director, Jeanmarie Papelian, will also share insight on the organization’s current initiatives in Artsakh.

“The Artsakh Greenhouse Initiative is more important now than it was when the program was first established,” noted Papelian. “It is clear that for Artsakh to survive, it must be able to sustain its own food sources and ATP is prepared to scale up the Artsakh Greenhouse Initiative to continue to grow hope for the people of Artsakh.”

Each greenhouse costs $5,000, and the goal of the fundraiser is to provide 24 new families with greenhouses in Artsakh.

If you are unable to attend, you may still contribute to the fundraiser by visiting the website and noting “Tufenkian Gallery Event” in the comment box.

For more information, please contact Armenia Tree Project at info@armeniatree.org

Armenia Tree Project, established in 1994, is a non-profit organization that revitalizes Armenia’s and Artsakh’s most vulnerable communities through tree-planting initiatives, and provides socio-economic support and growth. It is based in Yerevan, Armenia and has an office in Woburn, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the ATP website.