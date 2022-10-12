Christine Jerian

With nearly 30 years of experience working in the public sector, including serving in the administration of Los Angeles City Mayor Eric Garcetti, and most recently as Chief of Staff to Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, Christine Jerian will serve as the Chief Development Officer for Armenia Tree Project.

“We are thrilled to welcome Christine to the ATP team,” said Jeanmarie Papelian, Executive Director of Armenia Tree Project. “Christine’s involvement and proven leadership amongst Armenian communities both domestically and internationally will help fuel our organization’s important mission to educate about and grow our programs in Armenia. We look forward to expanding our reach with the addition of Christine to our team.”

In this capacity, Christine will lead donor relations, development efforts for programs and grants, sponsorship opportunities, and community events. Christine’s appointment comes at an important time for ATP, as the organization looks to continue providing hope for the future of Armenia and its people amongst the tragic consequences post-war in Artsakh and Armenia.

Christine has been an environmental activist since her youth, having worked for various conservation corps, including her work with the Cascadia Quest King County Conservation Corps in Seattle, now known as EarthCorps, and the Los Angeles Conservation Corp. During her time she served as a corps member conducting hands-on environmental restoration projects in King County Washington, and later served as the Education Coordinator for the Clean and Green Program for the Los Angeles Conservation Corps before joining local government and developing her professional career in public policy and executive leadership.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Armenia Tree Project at this moment in time. ATP has an established track record as one of the leading nonprofit organizations in Armenia, and I look forward to helping them grow their impact and reach to further create economic opportunities for the country’s people and to preserve the environment of Armenia,” Christine said.

Christine grew up in Chicago and Los Angeles where she has been actively involved in many Armenian organizations and has served on multiple boards in the Greater Los Angeles region.

Christine holds an Executive Master’s Degree in Leadership from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Urban Studies an d Planning from the California State University Northridge. A Chicago native, she resides in Los Angeles with her family.

Armenia Tree Project, established in 1994, is a non-profit organization that revitalizes Armenia’s and Artsakh’s most vulnerable communities through tree-planting initiatives, and provides socio-economic support and growth. It is based in Yerevan, Armenia and has an office in Woburn, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the website.