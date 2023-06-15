Armenian Soldier Injured as More Azerbaijani Attacks on Armenia and Artsakh are Reported

An attempt by a group of Azerbaijani soldiers to breach the sovereign territory of Armenia on Thursday and raise the Azerbaijani flag was thwarted on Thursday, Armenia’s National Security Service reported.

At around 8:40 a.m. local time on Thursday, the Azerbaijani forces began shooting at Armenia military positions from the Hakari Bridge at the entrance of the Lachin Corridor, Armenia’s border guards said.

Footage circulating on social media shows Azerbaijani border guards attempting to raise their flag in the Armenian territory. Russian peacekeepers can be seen escorting the Azerbaijani servicemen.

This is a fresh provocation by the Azerbaijani armed forces. The video shows how Azerbaijani armed forces, in the presence of Russian peacekeepers, try to install the flag of Azerbaijan on the internationally recognized sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia. After… pic.twitter.com/P2zpLFszfP — Edmon Marukyan (@edmarukyan) June 15, 2023

An Armenian border guard was injured after the Azerbaijani forces launched an attack on the Tegh village at 1:15 p.m. local time.

Health authorities reported that the solider, 21-year-old Arthur Azroyan, was in stable but serious condition after undergoing surgery.

Azerbaijani fires then launched a drone attack on Armenian military units in Kapan at 3:15 p.m. local time.

Azerbaijan used drones to attack the Tegh village

The Thursday attacks came as Azerbaijani forces violated the line-of-contact in Artsakh on Wednesday by targeting civilian farmers.

The Artsakh Defense Ministry said that Azerbaijani troops opened small arms fire in the northern, eastern and north-western directions of the line of contact.

From 9:15 5o 11:14 a.m. Wednesday, Azerbaijani forces opened small arms fire at farmers working their fields in the Matchkalashen and Tchartar communities.