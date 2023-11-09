SAN FRANCISCO—Last year, on the occasion of the celebration of the American University of Armenia’s 30th anniversary of academic excellence in Armenia, the University launched the “Build a Better Future With AUA” capital campaign. The initiative aimed to accelerate the advancement of science and technology education in Armenia while recognizing the imperative of integrating these disciplines with the humanities and social sciences. This undertaking has now become even more crucial than ever before in light of the recent events in Artsakh, and duly emphasizes the importance of investing in education and bolstering AUA’s concerted efforts directed at strengthening the homeland.

AUA has already initiated groundbreaking action for the construction of the new AUA Science & Engineering building. Thanks to the magnanimous contributions of the Avedisian and Akian families, the University is now embarking on a second capital project: construction of the new Humanities & Social Sciences building, the Arts building, and Founders’ atrium to connect all three buildings. This revised construction strategy burgeons the functionality of these buildings enabling the growth of student enrollment numbers projected to double in the next five years.

To realize this vision of growth and advancement, AUA calls on its steadfast supporters to join forces with the University to successfully cross this critical juncture for the betterment of Armenia. Join AUA on January 27, 2024, for the Vision for the Future: Advancing Higher Education in Armenia special event that will take place at the Marines’ Memorial Club & Hotel in San Francisco.

The evening’s special program will include Dr. Bruce Boghosian, AUA President; Dr. Yervant Zorian, Chief Architect and Fellow at Synopsys, and President of Synopsys Armenia; Rev Lebaredian, Vice President of Omniverse and Simulation Technology at NVIDIA; AUA alumna Susanna Avagyan (BSDS ’22); and Michael A. Goorjian, actor, writer, and director of the movie “Amerikatsi.” News reporter and anchor at KRON4, Ella Sogomonian, will emcee the event, while musical entertainment will be provided by Vardan Ovsepian, Astghik Martirosyan, and friends.

To learn more about the event, register to attend, or contribute through event sponsorship opportunities, visit the event website.

For more information, contact the AUA Office of Development at development@aua.am or (510) 925-4282.

Founded in 1991, the American University of Armenia is a private, independent university located in Yerevan, Armenia, affiliated with the University of California, and accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission in the United States. AUA provides local and international students with Western-style education through top-quality undergraduate and graduate degree and certificate programs, promotes research and innovation, encourages civic engagement and community service, and fosters democratic values. AUA’s Office of Development stewards the University’s philanthropic efforts exclusively for educational purposes.