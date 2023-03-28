YEREVAN—Seeking to attract world-class scholars to advance disciplinary and transdisciplinary research at the University, the American University of Armenia is accepting applications for the prestigious C. Judson King Visiting Chair Professorship for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Prominent academics and scholars with extensive track record of teaching, research, and university service in different fields are invited to apply, with preference given to those with expertise in science and engineering, political science, international business, finance, economics, international law, human rights, health sciences, public administration, and related fields. The appointment will be for a minimum of one semester. The Endowed Named Visiting Professor will be assigned to an AUA college where he or she will be able to collaborate with faculty in research, teaching, and student mentoring.

The C. Judson King Professorship was endowed by the late AUA trustee and longtime benefactor Edward Avedisian in honor of Professor C. Judson King, UC Provost and Senior Vice President Emeritus, and Professor Emeritus of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at UC Berkeley. Dr. King served as Chairman of the AUAC Board of Trustees for fourteen years. He is a member of the U.S. National Academy of Engineering and also served as director of the Center for Studies in Higher Education at California State University, Berkeley.

Appointment to an Endowed Named Professorship is AUA’s highest academic honor, allowing appointees to make significant contributions to their respective research areas and achieve their academic goals in teaching and mentoring students. The appointment will also allow the Endowed Named Visiting Professor to carry out the benefactor’s intentions for service to the University aimed at its continued development.

For detailed information on the position and application requirements, please refer to the job description.



