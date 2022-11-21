YEREVAN—The American University of Armenia (AUA) Akian College of Science and Engineering (CSE) announced the launch of a new undergraduate degree program, the Bachelor of Science in Environment and Sustainability Science (BSESS). This new undergraduate program is set to begin in Fall 2023. AUA has received approval from its U.S. accreditation agency, and licensing is underway from the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports of the Republic of Armenia.

The four-year BSESS program is designed for students interested in understanding and addressing environmental and sustainability challenges facing both natural and human-made environments. BSESS encompasses a variety of courses where students explore the human impact on the planet’s climate system, biodiversity, biogeochemical cycles, water resources, and land systems. They are also able to focus on issues of sustainability of urban environments, including urban alignment with nature, mobility and energy solutions, air quality, use and disposal of water, waste and circular economy, disaster resilience, and other related topics. The Program will equip students with the knowledge and tools for success in addressing these challenges in multi-disciplinary and multi-cultural settings at the local, national, cross-border, and global levels.

“This degree program expands CSE’s undergraduate offerings in the direction of multidisciplinary applications of natural, geoinformation, and social sciences to address complex societal challenges. This is a timely and important addition to science education at AUA,” says CSE Dean Dr. Aram Hajian.

An interdisciplinary degree program, BSESS will provide training in natural sciences (biology, chemistry, and geology), spatial sciences (geography, GIS, and earth observation), and social sciences (policy planning and governance). It will develop in students a systems thinking mindset to appropriately assess, plan, and collaborate in addressing complex local and global challenges. Students will have ample opportunities to take part in internships and research projects at the AUA Acopian Center for the Environment and in other leading private, public, and international organizations.

The Program fills the capacity gap in the planning and governance of the built as well as natural environments in Armenia. “This gap is easily discernible in the inferior state of urban planning, development, and management, as well as ineffective governance of the natural environment in Armenia we currently see. The Program will contribute to creating the locally and globally informed and connected human capacity necessary for Armenia to address these challenges,” said Alen Amirkhanian, director of the AUA Acopian Center for the Environment and the lead on developing the new degree program.

He emphasized that the Program will help to not only address local issues but also prepare Armenia to engage globally. “Our students will develop an informed and effective voice in regional and international debates and negotiations on environmental and sustainability matters. With our well-trained expertise in the field, we will enhance Armenia’s prospects and capacity for regional and international collaboration in research and entrepreneurial initiatives related to environmental sustainability,” added Amirkhanian.

BSESS will offer career opportunities that embrace recent scientific and technological advances. These range from green finance, circular economy, and urban transportation to sustainability, energy, carbon accounting, materials recycling, and natural resources management. The Program can also serve as a strong foundation for those considering graduate studies in water and energy management, circular economy, waste governance, bioeconomy, transportation planning, urban planning and development, geospatial sciences and earth observation, environmental engineering, and other specialized areas.

You can find more information about the Program on Bachelor of Science in Environment and Sustainability Science webpage. Information about application requirements, deadline dates, tuition, and fees is available at AUA Undergraduate Admissions webpage. For more questions, please contact ugrad@aua.am.



