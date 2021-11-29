CANBERRA—Australia’s Federal Parliament’s House of Representatives on Monday unanimously debated in favor of a motion calling on the Australian Government to recognize the Armenian, Assyrian, and Greek Genocides, reported the Armenian National Committee of Australia.

Lawmaker Trent Zimmerman introduced the motion to parliament, which also had fellow government members John Alexander and Julian Leeser as speakers, with by opposition members of parliament Josh Burns, Steve Georganas and Joel Fitzgibbon seconding the motion.

“The House of Representatives has spoken,” said Armenian National Committee of Australia’s Executive Director Haig Kayserian. “The Australian Parliament’s largest and most representative legislative chamber has unanimously called on Australia’s Government to recognise the Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Genocides.”

“This unanimous outcome rejects Turkish interference in Australian foreign policy and calls on our country’s Prime Minister and his Government to stand with the representatives elected by their constituents and call a genocide a genocide,” Kayserian added.

This major leap in recognition follows in the footsteps of the historic 2018 motion which recognized the Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Genocides through the prism of Australia’s first major international humanitarian relief effort, which was to aid survivors of the genocides of 1915.

This motion comes 22 months following the launch of the Joint Justice Initiative which featured the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between ANC-AU, Assyrian National Council–Australia and Australian Hellenic Council, which declares Australia’s recognition of the Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Genocides as a priority on behalf of their communities.

Since then, more than 40 Federal parliamentarians have joined the Joint Justice Initiative pledging to support calls for national recognition of the Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Genocides.

“We have long known that the Australian people stand for recognition and justice for the Armenian, Assyrian and Greek Genocides, and it is our expectation that their elected officials in Canberra will use this motion to collectively call on the Federal government to stand on the right of history,” said Kayserian.