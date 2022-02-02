Austria’s Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg voiced his country’s support for the establishment of peace and stability in South Caucasus, adding that Vienna will continue to demonstrate its dedication to the region and Armenia.

Schallenberg, who is on an official visit to Armenia, said Wednesday that Austria encourages resolutions to conflicts in the region and welcomed the new dialogue between Armenia and Turkey for normalization.

The Austrian foreign minister, who was speaking at a joint press conference in Yerevan with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan said that the normalization of relations between Armenia and Turkey will be a big step for the entire region.

“We must work for easing tensions and building trust in the region. In my opinion the element which is very interesting is that very conscious steps are being made in the direction of normalizing relations with your neighbor Turkey, which would be a big step for the entire region and for the people of Armenia,” said Schallenberg.

Before holding talks Schallenberg and Mirzoyan visited the Dzidzernagapert Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex.

The visiting diplomat then laid flowers at the eternal flame and observed a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

During the joint press conference Mirzoyan was asked to clarify whether Armenia will be represented at a diplomatic summit being held in Antalya, Turkey next month. Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said last week that he had invited Armenia to take party in the international forum.

Mirzoyan said Armenia has not yet made a decision about its participation. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan last week signaled that he would attend the summit. This statement was interpreted as a positive signal from Yerevan by Cavusoglu.

The Turkish and Armenian special envoys on the normalizations process, Serdar Kilic and Ruben Rubinyan met in Moscow last month to kick start the talks.

“Ruben Rubinyan and I have received invitations to participate in the Antalya event. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia is yet to make a decision on this, the issue is being discussed,” Mirzoyan said, clarifying that if a decision made to attend the forum, it should not be viewed within the context of advancing bi-lateral relations.

“This is an international diplomatic event, which Armenia can decide to participate in,” said Mirzoyan. “Even if we attempt to tie this to the Armenian-Turkish dialogue, it would nothing but a positive gesture.”

As part of the Yerevan-Ankara normalization process, the two countries agreed before talks kicked off to launch charter flights along the Yerevan-Istanbul-Yerevan route. On Wednesday, FlyOne Armenia made its maiden flight to Istanbul from Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan.

The terminal at the airport was adorned with photographs of Turkish-Armenia artist Ara Guler with the tagline “Eye on Istanbul,” presumably aimed at inciting travelers to go to Turkey.

For the first two weeks, two such flights will take place on Mondays and Fridays. A third flight will be added on Wednesday in the future.

Turkey’s Pegasus Airlines will operate flights emanating from Istanbul.