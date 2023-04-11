St. Illuminator’s Cathedral in New York and the US Eastern Regional Executive of Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society organized an event featuring author Hermine Avagyan, Director of the Artsakh office of Hamazkayin. Representatives of ARF Eastern Regional Central Committee, ARS Eastern Regional Executive, Hamazkayin Central and Eastern Regional Executives were in attendance.

During the event, the audience had a chance to learn about the programs and projects of the Hamazkayin’s Artsakh office, watch the “Hamazkayin with the Children of Artsakh” short documentary film, and enjoy the exhibition of original paintings by children involved in the Hamazkayin’s programs.

The evening’s program also included the presentation of two recently published books by Hermine Avagyan: “Days Torn from the Calendar” and “I am Running, Wait for Me.” The author also displayed books by several writers from Artsakh. These books were subsequently donated to the Library of Congress. We are glad that literary works of Artsakh authors became a part of the permanent collection of the foremost library in the United States.

Pastor of the St. Illuminator’s Cathedral Rev. Fr. Mesrob Lakissian Chairperson of Hamazkayin Eastern Regional Hasmig Aprahamian

Pastor of the St. Illuminator’s Cathedral and untiring supporter of Hamazkayin’s initiatives, Rev. Fr. Mesrob Lakissian made opening remarks and expressed his appreciation for Hamazkayin’s accomplishments throughout the world, and particularly in Artsakh.

Hasmig Aprahamian, chairperson, made brief remarks on behalf of the Eastern Regional Executive Committee of Hamazkayin, and introduced Hermine Avagyan, who recounted the numerous projects of Hamazkayin in Artsakh.

Arevig Caprielian, member of the Hamazkayin’s Central Executive Committee, thanked Rev. Fr. Mesrob Lakissian, his family, and the Board of Trustees for their sustained support of and participation in Hamazkayin’s activities. On behalf of the Central Executive, she expressed appreciation of the hard and effective work conducted by the Hamazkayin offices of Artsakh and Armenia. After outlining the Central Executive’s main programs, she added that none of the undertakings around the world can be carried out without active involvement and financial support of the respective communities.

1 of 3 - + 1. From left: Kari Ghazarian, Hasmig Aprahamian, Hermine Avagyan, Arevig Caprielian 2. Hermine Avagyan's books, "Days Torn from the Calendar" and "I am Running, Wait for Me" 3. Paintings created by children from Artsakh were on display at the event

“Diaspora has always supported the Motherland and especially Artsakh; its potential strength served for the further development of education, arts and culture. Diaspora also struggled to achieve the official recognition of the Artsakh Republic; the recognition and condemnation of the 1915 Genocide. For 95 years Hamazkayin brought its considerable contribution in these sacred causes. During the 44-day Artsakh war, Hamazkayin launched the ‘Hamazkayin with the Children of Artsakh’ program, and today 400 children are included in it. Our little artists in blockaded Artsakh were excited about this exhibition and their opportunity to contribute to Hamazkayin’s Central Executive Board’s programs. Our children know very well the conditions of their coevals in Syria, and how challenging it is to sustain the education of Armenian children in Djemaran because of the dismal economic conditions in Lebanon,” said Hermine Avagyan.

Hamazkayin is committed to the realization of national objectives through the hard work and dedication of its members. All of us must help one another to persevere”.

During the reception all present had an opportunity to communicate with Hermine Avagyan in a warm and unofficial atmosphere. Some were in lively discussions of her and other writers’ works, while others were enjoying the paintings by children of Artsakh.