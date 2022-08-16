“Shnubble’s Bubbles” book cover

Jennifer Salmassian, the author of several Armenian children’s books, announced the publication of her latest book entitled “Shnubble’s Bubbles.”

Salmassian’s newest story revolves around a young orca named Shnubble, with an overactive blowhole, who accidentally knocks over a kayaker with his bubbles. By reading this story, children will find out how an orca feels when called “killer whale,” and learn many other unique qualities the orcas of our coast have. This story holds a dual mission; it raises awareness of the endangered orcas of J pod, and it entertains through the use of dynamic illustrations made by book illustrator Alcaraz.



“Shnubble’s Bubbles” is presently endorsed by the Salish Sea Orca Squad who write, “This enchanting short story is beautifully written and illustrated with fun facts about the critically endangered Southern Resident Orcas. It will be enjoyed by children of all ages as it helps spread awareness through art.”



Salmassian is a retired educator with a BA in History, MA in Education and Single Subject Credential in History. She currently works as an indie publisher. Her previous books include: a book for meteorologist Dallas Raines titled, “Chester and the Hot Air Balloon”; a book for the Armenian Relief Society Javakhk Fund with a translated version by Rita Vorperian; and a book titled, “Lucineh in the Sky,” which is an Armenian/English blended book. She also wrote an e-book called “The Lion of Mount Ararat,” which is a touching story about a young Armenian American boy who meets his grandfather who has just arrived from Armenia and the precious few weeks they spend connecting.

“Shnubble’s Bubbles,” and several of Salmassian’s other books are available for purchase online.