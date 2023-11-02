Armenia’s National Security services have arrested five suspects in connection with an alleged terror plot aimed at overthrowing the government, a statement issued on Thursday said.

In its statement, the NSS said that a team was plotting “terrorism” activities that involved, among other acts, setting off explosives in government facilities.

The NSS found that this year, the five individuals, and several others whose identities have yet to be determined, plotted to detonate a bomb and “other acts that would endanger the public” in Armenia.

The group allegedly also planned to break into a government building and other institutions “in an attempt to disrupt the activities of Armenian authorities.”

The NSS said it thwarted the alleged plot with Thursday’s arrest of the five suspects.

During several search operations, investigators recovered firearms, ammunition, one remote explosive device, a rocket launcher device, a drone with two gas cylinders that were fitted with attachments, two sharp weapons, a container full of ammunition, bulletproof vests, military uniforms, targeting devices, handcuffs, communication devices, video surveillance equipment, computers, mobile phones, computers, mobile phones, unused phone cards, solar batteries, notebooks and documents detailing the plans to carryout the alleged plot.

The NSS revealed that the alleged culprits had code named the operation, “Northern Leaf Drop.” As part of the plot, investigators said, Telegram social media channels were to be established in Ukraine and Moldova under the screen name of “National Salvation Front,” with the aim of engaging followers a day before the alleged operation.

The NSS said that the suspects also had made plans to relocate their families to Georgia.

Investigators also said that the suspects had drawn meticulous plans of the building they allegedly were to occupy, with arrows and symbols pinpointing various aspects to the building, as well as a timeline of the operation. The plot also included the engagement of others through leafleting and other means of outreach.

The NSS said the investigation is ongoing.