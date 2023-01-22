Azerbaijan again fully cut off the supply of natural gas from Armenia to Artsakh on Saturday.

This is the third time that the gas supplies are being impeded during the now six-week blockade of Artsakh.

“In conditions of -5 degrees Celsius, this yet another cut-off of natural gas in recent days once again proves that official Baku is engaged in an explicit policy of terror against blockaded 120,000 peaceful civilians of Artsakh in conditions of the international community’s connivance,” the Artsakh information headquarters said.

Azerbaijan has also cut-off the only Armenia-Artsakh electrical-energy transmission line since January 9. Artsakh’s energy system is now working entirely on its limited domestic resources, with rolling blackouts being implemented for six hours per day. The frequency of the rolling blackouts has also increased.