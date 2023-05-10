Azerbaijan has barred the International Committee of the Red Cross from transferring critically ill patients from Artsakh to Armenia, Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan said on Wednesday.

Stepanyan said Azerbaijan has been obstruction the ICRC transfer of patients from Artsakh since an illegal checkpoint was established on the already blockaded Lachin Corridor.

“After setting up a checkpoint, Azerbaijan has been obstructing the activities of the Red Cross in Artsakh in every possible way. For 11 days now, the ICRC has been unable to transport patients in critical health conditions to medical facilities in Armenia,” Stepanyan said in a social media post.

The ICRC told Armenpress that it has not facilitated transfer of patients from Nagorno Karabakh to Armenia since April 29 and is now discussing details pertaining to the format of its work with decision-makers from the parties involved.

“In regards to developments, the International Committee of the Red Cross is discussing with all decision-makers from the parties the details pertaining to the format of our work,” ICRC Armenia Communications and Prevention Manager Zara Amatuni said.

Amatuni explained that the process is confidential the discussion are underway. She did not elaborate further on the discussions.

“It’s about the continuity of our humanitarian work. We hope it will be restored. However, there is some need for clarification, and now this process is taking place. During this period we are not implementing transfers because we must have clarity regarding several details with all parties involved,” Amatuni said.