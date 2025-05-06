Azerbaijan continued to ban international experts and diplomats from attending and monitoring the “farce” trials of Artsakh leaders currently underway in two courtrooms in Baku’s Military Court building.

Most recently, an independent researcher who is based in Baku was denied access to the military court, according to legal expert Siranush Sahakyan who represents the interests of Armenian prisoners of war at the European Court of Human Rights.

“The court building is being strictly monitored. Despite Azerbaijan’s repeated claims that the hearings are open, the researcher has been denied access. He was informed that he can only enter the premises with the permission of the Prosecutor General’s Office or the Supreme Court,” Sahakyan told the News.am agency.

“In addition, during his stay in Azerbaijan, he was subjected to harassment. This tells you everything you need to know about the ‘open trials’ being held in Baku,” Sahakyan added.

She said that international human rights defenders and NGO representatives have submitted official requests to Azerbaijan for permission to attend the sessions and enter the country, but their applications have been denied.

“Diplomats accredited in Baku were also denied access to the sessions, despite having submitted applications in accordance with official procedures,” the lawyer emphasized.

“While Azerbaijani legislation aligns with international standards—guaranteeing the right of any interested party to attend open trials—we are, in fact, witnessing a situation where these legal norms are not being upheld,” said Sahakyan.

Sahakyan also expressed serious concern over Azerbaijan’s demand for the withdrawal of the International Committee of the Red Cross from Baku, warning that such a move would pose significant challenges for Armenian prisoners.

“I have information that the Red Cross has been unable to visit certain Armenian prisoners sentenced to imprisonment for the past two months. It remains unclear whether this is due to technical issues or stems from a formal notification regarding the suspension of the ICRC’s activities in the country. However, it appears that restrictions have already begun,” she said.

Another hearing was scheduled Tuesday in the Baku Military Court, in the case of former Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan.

He continues to refrain from testifying, and, in the previous session, he once again challenged the court’s legitimacy, citing its failure to address violations committed during the preliminary investigation and its ongoing infringement of his right to a fair trial.