The governors of three provinces of Armenia bordering Azerbaijan warned that Azerbaijan continues to occupy the sovereign territories of Armenia since its aggressive breach of Armenia’s borders beginning in May, 2021.

“Azerbaijan must pull back from our sovereign territory. This is an unequivocal stance,” Syunik Governor Ghukasyan said at a press briefing Tuesday.

He added that as a result of Azerbaijan’s breach of Armenia’s sovereign borders, local farmers have lost their farms near the Tegh village.

Tegh City Councilmember Massis Zeinalyan told Azatutyun.am on Wednesday that residents of the Tegh region have not been able to return to their homes since Azerbaijan launched an aggressive attack there in late March of this year.

After that attack, residents were taken aback to find that Azerbaijani forces have set of military posts on their wheat field. Zeinalyan said that despite assurances by some government officials, the fact remains that residents of Tegh have not been able to return to their lands and they remain occupied by Azerbaijanis.

The Tavush Province governor Hayk Ghalumyan echoed the same concerns when speaking to reporters on Tuesday, explaining that some 950 hectares (more than 2,300 acres) continue to remain under Azerbaijani control.

The governor of the Gegharkunik Province, Karen Sargsyan, told reporters on Tuesday that sporadic Azerbaijani attacks on Armenian positions continue on a daily basis.

Similar attacks were reported on Tuesday by Armenia’s Defense Ministry.

Sargsyan said that the Sock Gold Mine, the main source of employment for local residents, has ceased operations in the exposed section of the mine due to safety concerns.

“Work in the mine’s open section is suspended due to safety precautions, but the work continues in the closed section. The Sotk mine is working partially,” Sargsyan said.