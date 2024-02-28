Azerbaijan has dismantled a monument of Charles Aznavour in Stepanakert, which was erected next to the Paul Eluard Francophone Center in celebration of the singer’s 100th birthday in 2022.

Artsakh’s State Council for the Protection of Cultural Heritage shared two photos of the Charles Aznavour monument, as well as a screengrab from an apparent video of the same location posted in January 2024.

Earlier, the monuments of poet Hakob Hakobyan, philanthropist Alex Manoogian, politician Alexander Miasnikian, admiral Hovhannes Isakov, military leaders Anatoly Zinevich and Kristapor Ivanyan, and others were dismantled.

A screengrab from a recent video indicates that the Charles Aznavour monument has been dismantled

The monument of Artsakh Hero Ashot Ghulyan in Stepanakert was also dismantled.

Videos shared on social media depict graves of soldiers killed during the Artsakh Liberation War being vandalized.