Armenia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday that Azerbaijani forces opened fire from various directions and using heavy artillery at Armenian military positions located in the western part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

According to the statement, at around 9:15 on Monday, the Azerbaijani forces specifically targeted the Khatchik village in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor Province, with gunfire reported around a road leading to the village.

The vehicle of the leader of the village sustained damages, the defense ministry reported.

“The fire by Azerbaijani units was silenced by the retaliatory actions of the Armenian side. There are no casualties on the Armenian side,” added the defense ministry statement.