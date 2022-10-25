Since the end of the 44-Day War, Azerbaijan has invaded 49 square miles (127 square kilometers) of Armenia’s sovereign territory and not the previously reported 19.7 square miles (51 square kilometers).

Armen Khachatryan, a lawmaker from Prime Minister Pashinyan’s Civil Contract Party, confirmed the statistics to Azatutyun.am’s Armenia Service on Tuesday, saying that Armenia’s Defense Ministry had told him.

“I am working with our colleagues at defense ministry. Our commission is the defense and security commission and our main partner is the defense ministry,” Khachatryan told Azatutyun.am.

It is the first time that extent of the territorial losses by Armenia is being discussed. Khachatryan made the statement during a recent meeting of lawmakers from the Collective Security Treaty Organization member states taking place in St. Petersburg.

Until now, the official figures has been entirely different. A day after the September 13 attacks, Pashinyan announced that during the large-scale offensive, Azerbaijan gained control of 10 square kilometers (3.8 square miles) of Armenia’s sovereign territory.

“At this moment, I can say that another 10 square kilometers have been occupied from our country,” Pashinyan said at the time.

In 2021, the Azerbaijani forces breached Armenia’s border in Syunik and Gegharkunik provinces, it was announced that 41 square kilometers (15.8 square miles) were being occupied by Azerbaijan.

When asked to clarify, Khachatryan said that both numbers were correct, explaining that Pashinyan was specifically discussing the numbers from the recent attacks, yet he was referencing the territory lost to Azerbaijan since 2021.

The Pashinyan ally told Azatutyun.am Armenia will regain its lost territories, whether through diplomatic or military means.

While these figures are being brandished about, the defense ministry has not made an official statement about the actual territorial losses suffered by Armenia.