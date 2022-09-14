Azerbaijani Forces Strike Russian Border Patrol

Azerbaijani forces intensified their air strikes along the entirety of the Armenian border on Wednesday and beginning at 1 p.m. local time launched a large-scale rocket-artillery strike along border from Sotk to Goris, in the Gegharkunik and Syunik provinces, the Defense Ministry reported.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told Parliament on Wednesday that since the attacks began shortly after midnight on Tuesday, 105 Armenian military personnel have been killed.

On another front, in the Vayots Dzor Province, Azerbaijan launched air strikes on Jermuk, local officials reported.

As of 3 p.m. local time, the situation remained tense.

Vehicles of the Russian Federal Security Service came under heavy shelling by Azerbaijani forces.

The deployment facility of Russian Federal Security Service’s Border Guards stationed in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province have also come under Azerbaijani shelling.

The FSS crew was forced to leave their facility immediately. Photographs posted on the Telegram social media site showed damage to the facility and vehicles.

“This is yet another proof that Azerbaijan is firing indiscriminately. Parallel to rocket-artillery strikes the Azerbaijani forces have renewed attempts to advance positions,” said Defense Ministry spokesperson Aram Torisyan.

Wednesday attacks, followed intermittent overnight border shooting but intensified at 8 a.m. local time when Jermuk and Verin Shorzha were targeted.

“Overnight, on September 13-14, the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remained tense. Particularly, in the direction of Jermuk the enemy used combat UAVs. Despite no significant incidents taking place in the remaining directions where Azerbaijani aggression was unleashed the previous day, today, starting 08:00, the enemy re-launched its attack by using artillery, mortar and large-caliber firearms in the directions of Jermuk and Verin Shorzha,” said the defense ministry.

“Despite a clear reaction from the international community over the situation, Azerbaijan’s military-political leadership continues its acts of aggression against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, targeting both military and civilian infrastructure. The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia is announcing that the entire responsibility for the created situation and further developments falls on the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan,” said the statement.

This is a developing story.