The Azerbaijani government has launched the Baku-Aghdam, Baku-Shushi routes, and it is reported that the first passenger buses arrived in those regions on Monday, the RFE/RL’s Armenian Service reported.

“The citizens who arrived here will travel to Shushi by a specific route with the help of the reserve and police officers. Among those who arrived today are native Shushi residents. This is a symbol of a great return,” said Aydin Kerimov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shushi.

The launch of Baku-Shushi, Baku-Aghdam regular passenger transportation. The State Land Transport was announced last week. Azerbaijan transportation agency reported that at the initial stage, the transportation will be carried out twice a week, later more. The schedule will be made so that every citizen will be able to travel to Shushi-Aghdam once a year.

Those traveling to the occupied territories of Artakh cannot stay overnight.