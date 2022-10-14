Azerbaijani forces continued to violate the ceasefire and opened fire at Armenian positions in the eastern section of the border on Friday as an advance team for the announced European Union observer mission arrived in Yerevan.

Armenia’s Defense Ministry reported that at around 1:30 a.m. local time on Friday, Azerbaijani forces used heavy artillery to fire at positions on the Armenian border.

According to the ministry, Armenian forces retaliated and were able to quell the fire.

“At the same time, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan is spreading disinformation, claiming that the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire,” said the defense ministry, which categorically denied Baku’s allegations.

Meanwhile an advance team of the European Union’s monitors arrived in Armenia Friday to make necessary technical preparations for the impending arrival of the civilian mission.

EU countries, earlier this week, decided to send a mission to the Armenian border. The mission was announced last week in Prague, where Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan met with French President Emmnuel Macron and European Council President Charles Michel. During the meeting Armenia and Azerbaijan also agreed to recognize each other’s territorial integrity.

“Today advance team of EU monitors arrives in Yerevan. The 27 Member States have acted rapidly to respond to Armenia’s request. The aim of the EU deployment will be to monitor the situation and support Armenia-Azerbaijan stabilisation on the ground,” Toivo Klaar, EU’s special representative to the South Caucasus tweeted on Friday.

EU Civilian Mission is scheduled to arrive in Armenia later this month and will remain there for two months, according to a decision made by EU countries.