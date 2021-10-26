Azerbaijan promised that it would breach Armenia’s border through the new Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway, the foundations of which were laid on Tuesday at a ceremony attended by the presidents of Turkey and Azerbaijan, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Ilham Aliyev.
“You are going to the Armenian border, aren’t you? Will you go further?” Erdogan asked the Azerbaijan’s state highway agency Saleh Mammadov, who responded by saying: “Yes, we will move to the other side. With God’s help, we will go all the way to Istanbul, to Europe,” reported the Turan news agency.
Erdogan traveled to the occupied Artsakh territories—his fifth visit since the end of the 44-Day War—to attend not only the ceremony for the highway that will realize Aliyev so-called “Zangezur Corridor” plan, but also another highway go through Artsakh’ Varanda (Fizuli) and Berdzor (Lachin) to Shushi. Erdogan and Aliyev also attended the opening ceremony of an airport in Varanda (Fizuli).
The 50-mile highway, with four to six lanes, which will connect to Shushi is a joint construction projects between Turkish and Azerbaijani companies and will have
“At present, Turkish companies employ 6,587 people. A total of 1,832 of them are Turkish citizens and 4,500 are Azerbaijanis. In total, 13,280 people work in companies operating in the Karabakh region,” said Mammadov, Azerbaijan’s highway director, according to Turan.
Azerbaijani authorities want the more that 76-mile long highway that cuts through Mekhakavan (Jebrayil) to the Armenia border, to reach all the way to Nakhichevan in what is being touted as the “Zangezur Corridor.”
In less than a year, Azerbaijan and Turkey have been pouring resources to construct transposition routes and hub in and around the occupied Artsakh territories.
Ilham Aliyev is the same coward today as he was thirty years ago when he went into hiding during the 1990s Armenian Liberation War that liberated most of Armenian territories occupied by artificial Azerbaijan by handing his late KGB father a devastating and humiliating defeat with massive losses. A defeat so powerful that they will not be able to forget in hundreds of years. Truly a humiliating defeat that took them tens of billions of petrodollars and well over a quarter century to get back on their feet. Even after all of that and with annual military budget more than the entire Armenia’s annual state budget they still could not put a dent on the Armenians.
After thirty years of impotency It took the combined forces of genocidal terrorist Turkey, artificial criminal Azerbaijan, devil-worshiping terrorist ISIS pedophiles and weapons purchases, in tens of billions of petrodollars, from terrorist Pakistan, Belarus and morally-bankrupt and hypocritical Zionist state of Israel AND an incompetent and inexperienced former Armenian journalist turned prime minister to accomplish anything at all. Today, in their immediate backyards, the Armenians have been replaced with their centuries-old Russian enemies disguised as peacekeepers who were absent from the region for the last thirty years. The Russians with their big guns are back in the region they always considered as theirs.
Ilham Aliyev is throwing a lot of punches with his terrorist Turkish pimps on his side but rest-assured he is nothing more than a drum that makes a lot noise but is empty inside. He has a glass jaw and it takes a well-timed and proper punch to shatter and break that jaw. To accomplish that requires a true Armenian patriot leading the country with strong military and an iron will. But for now this terrorist Turkish and pseudo-Turkish Azerbaijani MAFIA gang needs to be broken up and neutralized. You can’t help but to draw a parallel between the current situation facing the Armenians and the one they lived through a hundred years ago when the very same enemies collaborated together to murder our population and try to destroy our statehood. But of course to no avail at the end. Operation Nemesis was a game changer. Perhaps our despicable enemies need a refresher. To be reminded what Armenians are capable of when push comes to shove.