Azerbaijan has repatriated to Armenia 10 soldiers its forces had captured during an invasion attempt on Armenia’s southeastern borders on November 16.

A day after the foiled invasion attempt, Armenia’s Defense Ministry said that Azerbaijani forces had captured 13 Armenian soldiers, while another 24 had gone missing.

There are still unknown numbers of Armenian POWs and civilians, who were captured during and immediately following last year’s war, being held by Azerbaijan.

Below are the names of the repatriated soldiers, as reported by Armenpress.

Yerimyan Narek Volodya

Arakelyan Arayik Arshaluys

Amirkhanyan Serzhik Samson,

Hakobyan G. Arayik,

Nalbandyan Robert Mamikon,

Sargsyan Harut Aramayis,

Manasyan Artyom Suren,

Avetisyan Eric Hunan

Tosyanan Arman Arthur,

Hakobyan Tigran Armen