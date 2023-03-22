Azerbaijani forces opened fire on a military position in Armenia on Wednesday killing one Armenian soldier, while on the same day seven Artsakh civilians were shot at by Azerbaijani forces located there, the defense authorities of both countries reported.

Armenia’s Defense Ministry said that at around 4:20 p.m. local time on Wednesday Azerbaijani forces opened fire at an Armenian military unit in Armenia’s Ararat Province.

Arshag Sargsyan, a soldier at the military unit was killed.

At around 9:30 a.m. local time, Azerbaijani forces opened fire at civilians in Tchartar village in Artsakh’s Martuni district.

According to Artsakh authorities, seven farmers identified as H. Hartyunyan, A. Ghahramanyan, M. Jivanyan, G. Ghukasyan, K. Davtyan, A. Adamyan and D. Davtyan, came under Azerbaijani fire while working in vinyards.

There were no casualties reported. However, all agricultural work was suspended.

Artsakh authorities said they notified the Russian peacekeepers on the Azerbaijani gunfire targeting civilians.