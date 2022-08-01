Azerbaijani armed forces continued their aggression against Armenians in Artsakh and launched an offensive on Monday targeting positions in the north and northwest of the line of contact, with an attempt to breach it.

Artsakh’s Defense Ministry reported that beginning at 9 a.m. local time, Azerbaijani forces began attacking various Artsakh Armenian positions with an attempt to cross the line of contact.

“The situation remains tense. Detailed information about the incident has been provided to the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops,” the Artsakh defense ministry said in its statement.

Monday’s situation bears similarities to the attacks launched in March, which resulted in the capture of Parukh village and advancement of Azerbaijani unit onto the Karalang Heights—all under the control of Russian peacekeepers.

Artsakh authorities insisted that that the defense army units were able to halt the attacks.

The Artsakh Information Center reported that as of 8 p.m. local time the situation was relatively stable and under the control of the Artsakh Defense Army.

“The information spread by some users on social networks about the Armenian side’s manpower and positional losses do not correspond to the reality, and the military personnel of the Defense Army continues to protect the borderline,” the Artsakh Information Center explained.

“The command staff of the Defense Army, together with the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops stationed in Artsakh are taking appropriate steps to resolve the situation,” added the statement. “Once again, we urge our compatriots to refrain from spreading unverified information,” the message states.”

Artsakh Foreign Minister Davit Babayan also warned against panic.

“Talking about the situation in Artsakh, I should say that there is no need to worry and panic, everything is under the control of our armed forces. I only ask you to follow absolutely official news and not to give in to provocations,” Babayan wrote on his Facebook page.

Monday’s attacks follow another provocation by Azerbaijani forces last week when they attacked villages in Artsakh’s Martuni region, as a result of which residents’ homes were damaged.