Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire on Armenian border positions from various direction using large caliber firearms, targeting the western section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Armenia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

“Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry again disseminated false information, claiming that in the evening of July 11 the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire at the Azerbaijani positions located in the eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border,” said the defense ministry.

“Furthermore, during the same time period, the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire from various, including large caliber firearms at the Armenian combat positions located in the western section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The Azerbaijani military shooting was suppressed by the countermeasures of the Armenian side,” the defense ministry said.