Azerbaijani forces opened fire at Armenia military positions in the eastern part of the border connecting the two countries, Armenia’s Defense Ministry reported late Monday.

At around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, the Azerbaijani forces used heavy artillery, including mortars and large-caliber rifles, opened fired.

No injuries were reported.

“The fire of the adversary was silenced by the retaliatory actions of the units of the Armenian Armed Forces. There are no casualties on the Armenian side,” the defense ministry claimed.

This latest incident comes days after another attack by Azerbaijani forces last week, during which three Armenian soldiers were killed.