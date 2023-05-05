Azerbaijani forces on Friday opened fire at farmers in Artsakh’s Askeran regional, regional law enforcement reported.

At around 10:55 a.m. Friday morning, Artsakh law enforcement agencies received reports of gunfire around the Vardazor village of the Askeran region, where a farmer, identified as A. Vahanyan, was working the field in his tractor. Azerbaijani forces had opened fire from their military positions in the area.

There were no injuries and the incident was reported to the Russian peacekeeping forces in Karabakh.

Azerbaijani authorities, meanwhile, have started the illegal settling the occupied city of Hadrut in Artsakh.

President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan personally participated in this illegal process, together with his wife Mehriban Aliyeva.

The Aliyevs “participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for the first residential quarter in Hadrut settlement,” APA reports citing information of the Azerbaijani presidential press service.

The Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan reported on Friday that his government has sent a truckload of essential supplies to the four villages that have been surrounded by Azerbaijani forces since they breached the line-of-contact on April 11.

The supplies were sent by the Russian peacekeeping forces to the villages of Hin Shen, Mets Shen, Yegtsahogh and Lisagor in the Berdadzor located around Shushi, which are under a two-pronged blockade after Azerbaijan installed an illegal checkpoint on the Lachin Corridor on April 23.

“After Azerbaijan installed an illegal checkpoint on the highway connecting Artsakh to Armenia on the border with Armenia (Lachin (Kashatagh) corridor) on April 23, the four communities of Berdadzor sub-district of Shushi region (Hin Shen, Mets Shen, Yegtsahogh and Lisagor) appeared under a bilateral blockade, deprived of all possibilities of connection with the rest of Artsakh and Armenia. Due to the Azerbaijani obstacles, all humanitarian supplies to the residents of these villages were also stopped, and in recent days, an acute humanitarian crisis emerged there, without any stock of basic necessities,” State Minister Nersisyan explained in a social media post on Friday.

“Azerbaijan continues the complete blockade of Artsakh through both the illegal checkpoint on the Artsakh-Armenia border and the road near Shushi, already openly and illegally blocked by the Azerbaijani state. And the humanitarian supplies to Artsakh are carried out by the Russian peacekeeping troops, in very limited volumes. We are making additional efforts to restore transportation by the International Committee of the Red Cross,” added the Artsakh State Minister.