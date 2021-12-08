Azerbaijani forces on Wednesday opened fire hitting a military truck carrying water to Armenian troops, Armenia’s defense ministry reported.

The incident took place on the eastern Armenia-Azerbaijan border with the defense ministry reporting that Azerbaijani forces used various caliber firearms. No casualties were reported.

Earlier in the day, the defense ministry refuted reports claiming that Armenian forces opened fire on Azerbaijani positions.

“The statement circulated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan on December 8, according to which the Armenian Armed Forces fired on the combat positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces located in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, is misinformation,” the Defense Ministry said.

The Armenian side did not open fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, the Ministry stated.