Azerbaijani forces launched a mortar attack on Armenian positions in the northern and eastern fronts of Artsakh on Tuesday, the Artsakh defense ministry reported.

At around 11:40 a.m. local time on Tuesday, Azerbaijani forces fired seven 60-caliber mortars toward Artsakh defense positions.

No casualties were reported.

The defense ministry also released a video on its social media platforms detailing the mortar attack, which was reported to the Russian peacekeeping forces on Tuesday afternoon.