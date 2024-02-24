Azerbaijani forces on Saturday opened fire at Armenian military position in the Gegharkunik Province, the defense ministry reported.

At around 12:30 p.m. local time on Saturday Azerbaijani forces fired on Armenian position near the Verin Shorzha, the defense ministry said, releasing the geographic coordinates of the attack.

Armenia’s defense ministry also refuted a statement by Azerbaijan, issued at 12:45 p.m. local time on Saturday, alleging that Armenian forces opened fire at Azerbaijani positions.

In an attack on February 13, Azerbaijani forces targeted Armenian positions in the Verin Hand region of the Syunik Province, killing four soldiers and injuring another.

No report of casualties or injuries was provided.

That attack, according to Armenia’s former human rights defender Arman Tatoyan, came from Azerbaijani positions located inside the sovereign territory of Armenia.

Given that Azerbaijani forces advanced within the Gegharkunik Province in September 2022, Saturday’s attack could have emanated from Azerbaijani positions within Armenia, which have been fortified given Azerbaijan’s refusal to withdraw its troops from Armenia.